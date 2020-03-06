Slipknot Have Postponed Knotfest Japan Due To Coronavirus Concerns

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

Due to growing concerns around Coronavirus, Slipknot have postponed Knotfest Japan. The event was scheduled to go ahead in just a fortnight, planned to take place in Chiba, just outside of Tokyo.

The festival had scheduled sets from Korn, Anthrax, Marilyn Manson, Coldrain, Man With a Mission, Babymetal, and obviously, Slipknot.

Knotfest Japan released a statement saying, “We are working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates and will provide updates and announcements on the Knotfest Japan website and socials as details are confirmed.”

While refunds are available, fans are also able to keep their tickets and use them at the rescheduled dates.

Fears surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak have seen a few artists cancel their upcoming tours. Whitesnake have cancelled their stint in the region, following their Australian shows last month.

While Italian band, Lacuna Coil pulled out of Download Festival earlier this week. They’ve been replaced on the lineup by The Bronx.