Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth Lead Knotfest Australia 2023 Lineup

Slipknot announced earlier this week that they were bringing their Knofest festival to Australia next year for three east coast dates, and now they’ve shared its mammoth lineup, featuring the likes of Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane and Amon Amarth.

The bill for the inaugural Knotfest Australia also includes the likes of In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story of the Year, Bad Omens and Malevolence. Rounding out the local acts on next year’s lineup are Alpha Wolf and Void of Vision. Altogether, it’s a fairly diverse mix sonically, with something for most heavy music fans to be found.

See Knotfest Australia 2023’s Lineup Below

Knotfest Australia will kick off on Friday, 24th March 2023 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day and wrapping up on Sunday, 26th March at RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane. Tickets will go on sale Monday, 7th November. There is a pre-sale for Knotfest Premium Member that will kick off next Thursday, 3rd November at 8am, with an early-bird pre-sale you can register for here that will commence an hour later at 9am.

Knotfest Australia will mark Slipknot’s first shows in the country in more than six years: the band last toured here in 2016. It’ll be Megadeth’s first time back since 2015, and for homegrown heroes Parkway Drive – whose new album Darker Still arrived last month – it’ll mark their first metropolitan Australian shows since Good Things 2019.

Knotfest Australia 2023 Dates and Venues

Friday, 24 March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Tickets: Knotfest

Saturday, 25th March – Centennial Park, Sydney

Tickets: Knotfest

Sunday, 26th March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Tickets: Knotfest

Knotfest Australia 2023 Lineup

Slipknot

Parkway Drive

Megadeth

Trivium

Northlane

Amon Amarth

In Flames

Knocked Loose

Spiritbox

Story of the Year

Alpha Wolf

Void of Vision

Bad Omens

Malevolence

