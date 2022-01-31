Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) Launches Brand-new Websitewexin.jpg

HONG KONG
Yachts (Jiangmen) Co. Ltd, a company operated by SILVER YACHTS in China
focusing on building bespoke luxury all-aluminum motor-yachts, is thrilled to
announce the launch of its brand-new website www.silveryachts.co.
SILVER YACHTS is an
internationally recognized superyacht builder since 2001 with operating a
shipyard in Perth, West Australia since 2005. The brand-new website does not merely mirror
the existing English website www.silverYachts.com, but
brings more information and timely updates on the designs and products of Silver
Yachts (Jiangmen) in both Chinese and English languages, facilitating a closer
and direct interaction with clients in Greater China, and more broadly, in the
Asian-Pacific region.
Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) delightfully invites you
to explore its brand-new website and learn more about its production lines
featuring catamarans, megayachts, latest concepts, and commercial vessels, and
wishes that you enjoy every finding you may discover in your exploration.
