Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) Launches Brand-new Websitewexin.jpg

HONG KONG

SAR – Media

OutReach – 31 January 2022 – Silver

Yachts (Jiangmen) Co. Ltd, a company operated by SILVER YACHTS in China

focusing on building bespoke luxury all-aluminum motor-yachts, is thrilled to

announce the launch of its brand-new website www.silveryachts.co.

SILVER YACHTS is an

internationally recognized superyacht builder since 2001 with operating a

shipyard in Perth, West Australia since 2005. The brand-new website does not merely mirror

the existing English website www.silverYachts.com, but

brings more information and timely updates on the designs and products of Silver

Yachts (Jiangmen) in both Chinese and English languages, facilitating a closer

and direct interaction with clients in Greater China, and more broadly, in the

Asian-Pacific region.

Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) delightfully invites you

to explore its brand-new website and learn more about its production lines

featuring catamarans, megayachts, latest concepts, and commercial vessels, and

wishes that you enjoy every finding you may discover in your exploration.

