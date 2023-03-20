Slowdive Announce Australian Headline Shows for Next Month

Slowdive have announced three Australian headline shows for next month, coinciding with their appearances at the inaugural Daydream festival alongside Modest Mouse, Tropical Fuck Storm and more.

The British shoegaze pioneers will play a headline show at the Gov in Adelaide on Sunday, 23rd April, and at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday, 24th April. Their headline dates will conclude on Thursday, 27th April with a show at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. Tickets are on sale this Wednesday, 22nd March.

Slowdive – ‘Alison’

Slowdive last toured Australia in 2018, when they performed as part of that year’s Laneway Festival lineup alongside a pair of headline shows. They visited with their self-titled fourth studio album –released a year earlier – in tow, having reunited in 2014 following their 1995 dissolution.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Slowdive’s seminal second album, 1993’s highly influential Souvlaki. Featuring some of the band’s most beloved songs, such as ‘Alison’ and ‘When the Sun Hits’, Souvlaki is seen as an essential record in the shoegaze and dream pop canon.

In addition to their headline shows, Slowdive will perform at all three dates of Daydream festival’s debut, along with Modest Mouse, Tropical Fuck Storm, Beach Fossils, Cloud Nothings and Majak Door. Find remaining tickets here.

Slowdive 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 23rd April – The Gov, Adelaide

Monday, 24th April – Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday, 27th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 22nd March.

Daydream Festival

Saturday, 22nd April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 29th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, 30th April – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now

