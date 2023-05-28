Slowdive Announce Rescheduled 2023 Australian Tour

Slowdive have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for 2023. The British shoegazers were meant to visit in April for a handful of headline shows as well as appearances at the inaugural Daydream Festival, but were forced to postpone their tour due to an injury experienced by drummer Simon Scott.

The band have now announced new dates for July. This time around, Brisbane and Melbourne get headline shows along with Perth, Sydney and Adelaide. There have also been some venue upgrades, with the Sydney show moving from the Metro to the Enmore Theatre, while Adelaide moves from the Gov to Hindley Street Music Hall.

Slowdive – ‘When the Sun Hits’

All previously purchased tickets for Slowdive’s planned April headline dates will be valid for the rescheduled shows. New tickets will go on sale this Friday, 2nd June from 9am local time. There’s a pre-sale beginning this Wednesday, 31st May. You can sign up for that here.

In April, less than 24 hours before the band were due to kick off their Australian tour dates, they shared a statement revealing Scott had suffered a back injury prior to departure that had left him “unable to travel or perform for the moment.” Daydream Festival went ahead without the band’s involvement, with other acts – including headliners Modest Mouse, Tropical Fuck Storm and Beach Fossils – extending their set lengths.

Slowdive last toured Australia in 2018, when they performed as part of that year’s Laneway Festival alongside a pair of headline shows. They visited with their self-titled fourth studio album, released a year earlier, in tow, having reunited in 2014 following their 1995 dissolution.

Slowdive 2023 Australian Tour (Rescheduled)

Monday, 17th July – Astor Theatre, Perth

Wednesday, 19th July – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, 21st July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (venue upgrade)

Saturday, 22nd July – Forum, Melbourne

Sunday, 23rd July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (venue upgrade)

Tickets go on sale Friday, 2nd June

