Slowdive Cancel Australian Tour Fewer Than 24 Hours Before It Was Due to Commence

UK shoegaze and dream pop icons Slowdive were set to begin their 2023 Australian tour tomorrow, 22nd April, at the Melbourne instalment of the Daydream festival. But the band has pulled the plug on the trip down under as a result of a back injury experienced by drummer Simon Scott.

“We are sorry to announce that we have to postpone our upcoming shows in Australia due to unforeseen circumstances,” the band said in a statement posted to social media. “Our drummer, Simon Scott, has suffered an injury to his back prior to our departure that has left him unable to travel or to perform for the moment.”

Slowdive – ‘Slomo’ (Live on KEXP)

Slowdive were one of the main drawcards of the inaugural Daydream festival, which travels to Sydney and Brisbane after its launch in Melbourne tomorrow. Daydream promoters Destroy All Lines have addressed the band’s last-minute cancellation.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce Slowdive drummer Simon Scott has sustained an injury before departure, rendering him unable to travel to Australia resulting in the withdrawal of their Daydream appearance,” they said.

Slowdive had headline shows booked in Adelaide, Perth and Sydney alongside the festival. They’ve promised to reschedule and Destroy All Lines have confirmed tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. “We appreciate your support and understanding, and wish Simon a speedy recovery,” Slowdive said.

No new acts will appear at Daydream in Melbourne. Instead, the lengths of all acts’ sets will be extended, including that of headliners Modest Mouse. Revised set times can be found below.

Daydream Melbourne – Set Times

Daydream 2023

Modest Mouse

Tropical Fuck Storm

Beach Fossils

Cloud Nothings

Majak Door (Not appearing in Brisbane)

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 22nd April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 29th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, 30th April – Riverstage, Brisbane

