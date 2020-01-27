Slowly Slowly Announce 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 28, 2020

Fresh off their Hottest 100 debut this past weekend, Slowly Slowly have announced that they’re going on a nationwide tour to support their highly anticipated forthcoming album.

The album, Race Car Blues, is due out at the end of next month, and will feature already released longs like the title track, ‘Creature Of Habit Pt. 2’, ‘Safety Switch’ and the song they made their Hottest 100 debut with, ‘Jellyfish’, which came in at #57.

The Race Car Blues tour will kick off in April in Sydney and in Brisbane, before a suspicious gap in dates – Groovin The Moo perhaps? – and picking things up where they left off in Melbourne in mid-May, before taking on Perth, Hobart and Launceston.

Check out all important dates, venues and ticketing info below.

Slowly Slowly Race Car Blues 2020 National Tour

Tickets on sale 9am AEDT Thursday, 30th January

Friday, 17th April

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 15th May

170 Russell, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 22nd May

Badlands Bar, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th May

Altar Bar, Hobart

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 30th May

Saloon Bar, Launceston

Tickets: Official Website