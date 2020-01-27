Slowly Slowly Announce 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 28, 2020
Fresh off their Hottest 100 debut this past weekend, Slowly Slowly have announced that they’re going on a nationwide tour to support their highly anticipated forthcoming album.
The album, Race Car Blues, is due out at the end of next month, and will feature already released longs like the title track, ‘Creature Of Habit Pt. 2’, ‘Safety Switch’ and the song they made their Hottest 100 debut with, ‘Jellyfish’, which came in at #57.
The Race Car Blues tour will kick off in April in Sydney and in Brisbane, before a suspicious gap in dates – Groovin The Moo perhaps? – and picking things up where they left off in Melbourne in mid-May, before taking on Perth, Hobart and Launceston.
Check out all important dates, venues and ticketing info below.
[embedded content]
Slowly Slowly Race Car Blues 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale 9am AEDT Thursday, 30th January
Friday, 17th April
Manning Bar, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 15th May
170 Russell, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 22nd May
Badlands Bar, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 29th May
Altar Bar, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 30th May
Saloon Bar, Launceston
Tickets: Official Website