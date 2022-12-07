Slowly Slowly Announce Mini-Festival and Share Video for ‘God’ with Tim Rogers Cameo

Melbourne rockers Slowly Slowly have announced a one-day festival at Northcote Theatre for Saturday, 10th June 2023, where they’ll be joined by the likes of Yours Truly, Between You & Me, Bakers Eddy and more.

The show will conclude the band’s tour in support of latest album Daisy Chain next year, which will see them joined by Turnover, Between You & Me, CLEWS and Hevenshe (the solo project of Tonight Alive‘s Jenna McDougall). Tickets are on sale now. To coincide with the news, the band have also shared a new video for Daisy Chain cut ‘God’ directed by Cian Marangos and featuring a cameo from You Am I‘s Tim Rogers.

Watch Slowly Slowly’s Video for ‘God’

[embedded content]

“This song has been a constantly evolving piece of work for me, that still continues,” Slowly Slowly frontman Ben Stewart explained in an accompanying statement. “It started as a curious walk through what it means to subscribe to doctrine and evolved into an appreciation for both sides of the coin. It’s the ultimate question and I shed no light that hasn’t been shone across the topic well before me, but it’s something we all share – the same question.

“Against the backdrop of losing family to cancer; questions I felt were asked of me, by me, almost as premonitions. It’s been a difficult, but at the same time helpful journey and this song is my journaling process. Tim brought it to life on screen, I can’t thank him enough.”

Daisy Chain arrived last month, following on from 2020 album Race Car Blues and its companion album in 2021. The record was self-produced by Stewart, and previewed with singles like ‘Blueprint’, ‘Nothing On’, ‘Forget You’ and its title track. The band will embark on a tour next May, with shows in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney – see dates and details here.

Slowly Slowly’s EASYLOVER Mini-Festival

Saturday, 10th June – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Lineup

Slowly Slowly

Yours Truly

Between You & Me

Bakers Eddy

Friends of Friends

OK Hotel

+ more to be announced

