Slowly Slowly Announce New Album ‘Race Car Blues’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 23, 2020

After a huge 2019, Slowly Slowly are kicking 2020 off with a massive announcement – they’re gearing up to release their third album, Race Car Blues.

Race Car Blues will feature already released singles ‘Creature Of Habit Pt. 2’, ‘Safety Switch’ with Bec Stevens and the wildly successful and hugely infectious ‘Jellyfish’. To coincide with the announcement, the band have also released the title track along with a stunning video.

“For me, Race Car Blues feels like not being a victim anymore, in any sense of it, and really taking responsibility,” frontman Ben Stewart said in a statement about the album.

“You realise as you get to your late 20s, no one’s going to fix you, no one gives a fuck, the world keeps turning and everyone’s on their own trajectories. If you’re not looking out for yourself, you’ll just get left behind or fall by the wayside, you’ll wake up and all of those dreams you had don’t get actualised.”

Race Car Blues is out Friday, 28th February.

Watch the video for the title track below.