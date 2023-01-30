Slowthai Announces Third Album, ‘UGLY’, Shares New Single on Eve of Australian Tour

British rapper Slowthai has announced that his third studio album UGLY will be released on March 3 this year.

He’s also dropped a new single from the project, ‘Selfish’, which he launched with an eight-hour livestream of himself sitting in a box surrounded by mirrors. You can watch the full thing over here, or watch the abridged version of it in the ‘Selfish’ music video below.

Slowthai: ‘Selfish’

[embedded content]

Billed as a “striking departure” from his other releases, UGLY – which stands for ‘U Gotta Love Yourself’ – was pulled together in South London with producer Dan Carey and frequent collaborator Kwes Darko. Artists like Fontaines D.C, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, and Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden contributed to the project.

“The first album was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew,” Slowthai – real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton – said in a statement. “The second album is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me – about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.”

“It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself,” he continued. “I have UGLY tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”

The news comes on the eve of the rapper’s tour around the country with Laneway Festival – he’ll also be playing a couple of sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Slowthai Laneway Sideshows

Tuesday, 7th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 8th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

UGLY Tracklist

Yum

Selfish

Sooner

Feel Good

Never Again

Fuck It Puppet

HAPPY

UGLY

Falling

Wotz funny

Tourniquet

25% Club

