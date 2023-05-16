Slowthai Appears in Court Charged with Rape

Note: This article describes allegations of sexual assault

British rapper Slowthai has been charged with two counts of rape. The rapper – real name Tyron Frampton – appeared in court on Tuesday (16th May) charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent, which is alleged to have taken place in Oxford in September 2021.

Slowthai: “I Categorically Deny the Charges”

As The Guardian reports, Frampton appeared before Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court via video link to confirm his name, date of birth, and an address in Northampton. Persecution lawyer Adam Yar Khan told the magistrates that the charge of rape was an indictable-only offence and that, as such, the case must be heard at crown court. Frampton received bail, and will appear before Oxford Crown Court next month.

In a statement shared on social media, Frampton said he “categorically den[ies]” the allegations made against him. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared,” he wrote.

“Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai is scheduled to perform in Australia in July as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass, along with headline shows in Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne. Neither Splendour organisers nor Handsome Tours – who are presenting the rapper’s headline shows – have publicly commented on the charges.

Frampton began releasing music as Slowthai in 2016, releasing debut album Nothing Great About Britain in 2019. The album went on to receive both a Grammy nomination and Mercury Prize nomination. 2021 follow-up Tyron featuring collaborations with the likes of Skepta and A$AP Rocky, and debuted at number one on the UK Albums chart. Slowthai’s most recent album, Ugly, was released in March of this year.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

