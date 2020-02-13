Slowthai Left The 2020 NME Awards After Getting Into An Altercation

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020

UK rapper Slowthai has reportedly left the NME Awards, where he won, after getting into an altercation with an audience member.

As NME reports, Slowthai was accepting his award for the fan-voted category of ‘Hero Of The Year’ before he engaged with members of the audience directly. He then reportedly attempted to jump into the crowd after a verbal exchange and after a glass was thrown at him

Pitchfork reports that this comes after he leered at co-host Katherine Ryan on stage and in very close proximity. The comedian, however, has explained on social media that she wasn’t made to feel uncomfortable.

He didn’t make me uncomfortable.

This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.

Tonight was fun! ❤️ https://t.co/BBMPZpIvhy — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

Videos of the whole debacle are circulating online. Slowthai is yet to make a comment about his behaviour.

People who were present at the event have said that someone in the crowd accused him of being ‘misogynistic’ following his encounter with Ryan.

Slowthai was also there to perform his collaboration with Mura Masa, ‘Deal Wiv It’. Mura Masa is also yet to make a comment on the matter.

Other winners of the night include Taylor Swift for ‘Best Solo Act’, FKA Twigs for ‘British Solo Act’, The 1975 for ‘British Band’ and Lana Del Rey for ‘Album of the Year’ with 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell.