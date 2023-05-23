Slowthai Quietly Removed from Splendour in the Grass 2023 Lineup, Headline Shows Cancelled Following Rape Charges

Note: This article describes allegations of sexual assault

Slowthai has been quietly pulled from this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup. The British rapper’s removal from the bill comes after he appeared in court early last week charged with two counts of rape.

While neither organisers nor Slowthai himself – real name Tyron Frampton – have made a public statement about his place on the festival’s bill, he no longer appears on the lineup section of the official Splendour in the Grass website. He was also scheduled to play four headline shows in the country while here for Splendour. Ticket pages for those shows have either disappeared or, in the case of the planned Adelaide date, say the event has been cancelled.

Slowthai Appeared in Court on Two Charges of Rape Last Week

Slowthai | Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Splendour is not the only festival Slowthai has been removed from since news of the allegations against him emerged last week. The rapper was scheduled to perform at both Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds, all in the UK, but his name has quietly disappeared from the lineups of those festivals.

Frampton appeared in court on Tuesday, 16th May, charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent. It’s alleged this took place in Oxford in September 2021. He received bail, and will appear before Oxford Crown Court next month.

Frampton, in a statement shared on social media, has denied the allegations against him. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared,” he wrote. “Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Frampton last toured Australia earlier this year as part of the Laneway Festival lineup. He was scheduled to perform on the first day of this year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass, on Friday, 21st July. No replacement acts have been added to the lineup on the Splendour website at time of writing.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

Further Reading

Slowthai Appears in Court Charged with Rape

Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More

The Complete and Updated List of Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows