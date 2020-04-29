“‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53”

Irrfan Khan has passed away in a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 28.

According to bbc.com, the agency of the actor said that he died in a hospital in Mumbai.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

BBC reported that Irrfan’s PR company released a statement confirming his death. “Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace,” the statement read.

Irrfan starred in hit movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi.