SM Cares for oceans and entire environment

Recycling market

MILLIONS of people around the world observe two of the most important dates dedicated to the protection and conservation of the environment — World Environment Day on June 5 and World Oceans Day on June 8.

World Environment Day aims to raise awareness on issues that affect the environment and inspire action to address them. Now on its 46th year, the theme for 2020 revolves around biodiversity, deemed a concern that is both urgent and existential.

World Oceans Day is another yearly celebration for nature, dedicated to the protection and restoration of the world’s oceans. This year, one of its goals is to encourage world leaders to use their influence into having at least 30 percent of the world protected by year 2030 — called the 30×30 initiative.

SM joins these global celebrations through several of its digital communications campaign that encourage everyone to be mindful of their collective and daily choices that affect the environment.

Some of SM’s environmental initiatives include its water recycling program across all SM Malls, wherein water is recycled and is used back for non-potable needs; the monthly Trash to Cash Recycling Market that advocate for responsible solid waste management; Solar rooftops in several of its malls that promote the use of clean energy; regular coastal clean-up activities at the SM by the Bay; the Green Film Festival that feature documentaries about biodiversity, climate change and solid waste, offered for free to high school students, held at SM Cinemas.

In line with the two celebrations, SM Supermalls, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Philippine Reef and Rainforest Conservation Foundation Inc. (PRRCFI) are also set to launch their information and education campaign later this year, titled “AweSMseas” campaign.

The goal of the initiative is to highlight how the beauty and biodiversity of Philippine seas are being threatened by plastic pollution, and inspire Filipinos to become more mindful of their use of plastic materials, especially disposable ones, as well as take responsibility for their waste through efforts like proper segregation and recycling.

Both World Environment Day and World Oceans Day are perfect occasions for everyone to finally heed nature’s plea: for mankind to save it from further destruction before it’s too late.

“As we observe these two very important global events, now is the best time to think about what we can do for the environment. It’s never too late for all of us to make positive changes for the benefit of our planet, but to succeed, we will need to work together,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, Head of SM’s Program on Environment and Sustainability.

