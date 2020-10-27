“SM Entertainment introduces new girl group called aespa”

aespa is SM Entertainment’s newest girl group set to launch this November.

SM Entertainment — the South Korean star-maker company behind some of the biggest K-Pop groups — has a new girl group set to debut in November.

Last Monday, October 26, SM Entertainment started retweeting teaser videos and photos which filled fans with speculations — including the possibility of launching the company’s highly-anticipated new girl group.

True enough, aespa is SM Entertainment’s newest girl group in town with a debut launch set for November.

“SM Entertainment’s new girl group #aespa to debut this November. Name combining ‘æ’ derived from ‘Avatar X Experience’ & ‘aspect’. Various innovative activities to come with the theme of ‘Experiencing a new world via the encounter of the ‘avatar’, your other self,” SM wrote in a tweet.

In a tweet earlier today, October 27, SM shared some details about the newest member of the group, writing: “WINTER, the first member of SM Entertainment’s new girl group ‘aespa’ has been revealed! Rookie of outstanding vocal and dance skills!”

aespa is SM’s first new girl group since Red Velvet which debuted in 2014 and the first new group since NCT which debuted in 2016.

SM Entertainment is the agency behind Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT.