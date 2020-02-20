“SM Entertainment reassures fans that there will be no changes in EXO’s lineup of members”

SM Entertainment reveals that EXO will focus on solo and unit activities this 2020 due to Chen’s marriage and some members of the group enlisting in the military.

Since EXO member Chen announced his marriage to his pregnant fiancée, speculations about the future of the K-Pop group has made rounds online.

READ: EXO member Chen getting married, expecting first child with fiancée

SM Entertainment, the group’s agency, has officially released a statement reassuring fans that EXO members already have projects lined up for them — only this time, the group will focus on solo and unit activities.

“As EXO’s management agency, we have prioritized the members’ opinions regarding important matters including the direction of the team and members’ activities,” SM Entertainment wrote in a statement published via Korean entertainment new site Soompi.

The statement went on: “Before officially announcing the marriage of member Chen, there was discussion exchanged with the EXO members. As much as the EXO members have all experienced the pain of members leaving, they expressed their intention that they want to continue together as they have until now.”

Despite Chen building a family of his own and some of the members enlisting in the military this year, SM Entertainment revealed that EXO will still have the same lineup of members.

“The agency also respected this opinion of the members, and there will be no changes in EXO’s member [lineup],” the statement added.

“In addition, there are members who have military enlistment approaching ahead, so it was planned since last year for EXO’s activities this year to be focused on solo and unit activities. The members’ activities will be revealed one by one,” the statement continued.

“The EXO members will continue to promote in various ways as EXO, solo artists, and units, and they will repay the love of fans,” SM Entertainment wrote.

As of writing, SM Entertainment has yet to reveal the names of the EXO members who will enlist in the military this year.

EXO is the K-Pop group behind hits “Obssession,” “Love Shot,” “Monster,” and “Ko Ko Bop,” among others.