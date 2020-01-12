SM MOA denies its foundation has been compromised

MANILA, Philippines — “There is no truth to the information circulating on Social Media that the foundation of the Mall of Asia Complex has been compromised,” the management of the mall said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
“The Mall of Asia Complex is on normal operations,” it added.
The management also refuted the claim that the engineering department was summoned for a meeting with the management regarding the supposed problem with the mall’s foundation.
“Moreover, Senior Management has not called for any meetings with Engineering on the said matter,” it said.
