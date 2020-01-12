Trending Now

SM MOA denies its foundation has been compromised

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

SM MOA denies its foundation has been compromised

MANILA, Philippines — “There is no truth to the information circulating on Social Media that the foundation of the Mall of Asia Complex has been compromised,” the management of the mall said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“The Mall of Asia Complex is on normal operations,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posted by SM Mall of Asia Official on Sunday, January 12, 2020

FEATURED STORIES

The management also refuted the claim that the engineering department was summoned for a meeting with the management regarding the supposed problem with the mall’s foundation.

“Moreover, Senior Management has not called for any meetings with Engineering on the said matter,” it said.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top