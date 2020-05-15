SM Prime profit dips 5% in first 3 months

SM Prime Holdings Inc. saw its consolidated net income slip to P8.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020 on account of the drastic measures the government implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the country.

In a disclosure on Friday, the property unit of the Sy-led SM Group said the figure was a 5-percent drop from P8.8 billion year-on-year. Consolidated revenues also slid by 3 percent to P25.8 billion from P26.5 billion a year earlier, it added.

“The company’s first-quarter results reflect the business disruption impact of the quarantine measures implemented [on] March 16, which affected primarily our leasing businesses,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said in the disclosure.

“The residential segment has…shown strong growth in the first three months, abating the effect of revenue losses in the malls segment. The balance between our recurring and developmental income streams sustains our healthy financial position during this pandemic,” it added.

SM Prime’s mall business accounted for 47 percent of the company’s total consolidated revenues in the quarter. Its earnings fell by 16 percent to P11.3 billion from P13.5 billion in the same period last year. Its mall rental income also shed 12 percent to P10.1 billion from P11.5 billion year-on-year.

The segment suspended operations because of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), except stores offering essential products and services.

SM Prime’s mall business in China, meanwhile, reported 80-percent capacity in its seven malls there, with foot traffic gradually going back to normal since their gradual reopening from February 10 until March 11.

The company’s residential business, led by SM Development Corp. saw its first-quarter revenue climb by 23 percent to P11.4 billion from P9.3 billion. The figure translated to 44 percent of SM Prime’s consolidated revenues.

SM Prime’s other business segments recorded P2.2 billion in revenues, while their operating income was down 9 percent to P1.1 billion from P1.2 billion.

The office segment continued to operate amid the lockdown, with 90 percent of its tenants being business process outsourcing offices, which were allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to operate.

SM Prime also reported that its hotels — except Taal Vista Hotel in Tagaytay City, which has been closed since January because of the Taal Volcano eruption — remained operational during the quarantine. Some of them catered to BPO employees and overseas Filipino workers who returned to the country.

SM Prime also maintained its P80 billion in capital expenditures for the year, which would focus on projects that would deliver sustainable returns in the long term.

“We fully support the government in nation-building and pump priming the economy after the ECQ. Our topmost priority is still the safety of all our customers and people working under our developments. We ensure that proper safety measures are in place and will be implemented across all SM properties,” Lim said.

SM Prime shares lost P1.60 or 5.23 percent to close at P29 apiece on Friday.