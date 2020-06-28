SM Stationery donates school supplies to poor children

Kids receive their brand new school kits from SM Stationery as they wait for school opening and alternative programs.

SM Stationery has donated school supplies to ChildHope Philippines and Caritas Manila to support the education initiatives of said nongovernment organizations for less fortunate children, who have come up with innovative programs to educate the young while schools were not yet open.

Each of the kits distributed by SM Stationery — the school and office supplies department of The SM Store — includes envelopes, notebooks, crayons, rulers, writing pads, ballpens and pencils.

ChildHope Philippines has already helped in the distribution of the school supplies to poor communities in Marikina, and has worked with community and youth leaders to train mothers so they can teach their kids basic writing, reading and life skills during the quarantine.

ChildHope Philippines Resource Mobilization and Communications Officer Jem Tumbaga said the other school supplies will be used in their EduKit Project and street learning sessions.

“By donating essential school supplies, SM Stationery has helped ease the burden for these children and their parents, especially now that we are facing a severe health, education and economic crisis,” she said.

On the other hand, the leading social arm of the Archdiocese of Manila will use the donations to help its scholars and sell the other donations in their Segunda Mana stores. The proceeds will be used to fund its projects both for students and poor families struggling because of Covid-19.

The SM Group has been regular donor to Caritas Manila’s Covid-19 relief efforts and its Youth Service Leadership and Education Program.

SM Stationery’s donations complement the active participation of The SM Group in providing relief to frontliners and communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It is now open in The SM Store branches nationwide.

Its products are also available through its Call to Deliver service through Viber and on Facebook and Instagram @smstationeryph.