SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board raises earnings forecast for current fiscal yearSMA Solar Technology AG

NIESTETAL, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 27 October 2022 – The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) has raised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022. The new forecast predicts operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €60 million to €75 million (previously: €10 million to €60 million). As reasons for raising the forecast, the Managing Board cites the continued high level of incoming orders and a gradually improving supply of electronic components, which should lead to a business performance in the fourth quarter that exceeds previous expectations. In addition, a special effect in the lower double-digit million euro range from the sale of real estate had a positive impact on the earnings of SMA in the third quarter. For the operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the Managing Board expects a range of €22 million to €37 million (previously: €–30 million to €20 million). Net cash is expected to amount to around 190 million euros at the end of the year according to the new Managing Board forecast (previously: around €175 million). Sales expectations in the current fiscal year were narrowed by the SMA Managing Board to between €975 million and €1,050 million (previously: €900 million to €1,050 million).

