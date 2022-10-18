Small Luxury Hotels of the World Inks Strategic Brand Partnership with La Vie Hotels and Resorts SLH1.jpg

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October 2022 – Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is pleased to announce a strategic brand partnership with La Vie Hotels and Resorts (La Vie) to provide bespoke tailor-made hotel management services for independent luxury hotels across the Asia Pacific region. Through this partnership, SLH will complement La Vie’s bespoke management solutions for independent upper-upscale and luxury boutique hotels with global distribution, sales and marketing support, and the qualified hotels gain recognition and affiliation as members of SLH’s exclusive brand portfolio.

From left: Craig Bond (Managing Director, La Vie), Jerry Xu (CEO and Founder, La Vie), Mark Wong (Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, SLH), Shellia Chang (Group Director of Sales and Distribution, La Vie)

La Vie is an independent Australia-based hotel management company with operations across Asia Pacific. Their owner-focused approach to operations results in a cohesive and strategic response particularly to small boutique hotels. Combining La Vie Hotel and Resorts’ innovative and diverse operational services with SLH’s global sales, marketing and distribution network creates an end-to-end solution for independent hotels to become competitive in a global travel marketplace.

With the resumption of global travel, the growth of independent hotels is on the rise as travelers look for smaller hotels offering privacy and personalisation; as well as rich and meaningful local experiences to re-connect with the environment, culture and people. SLH has always championed small hotels that focus on bespoke luxury, on individuality, independence and authentic experiences. SLH hotels are uniquely luxurious with its sense of place, staff who are genuine and sincere, and style that is warm and welcoming yet never stuffy. The properties feel like homes away from home, and together they form a supportive community for independently-owned hotels.

The first luxury hotel to join the SLH brand will be the award-winning Islington Hotel Hobart in Tasmania, Australia, who is celebrating its 175th year this year. La Vie acquired this historic 11-room hotel earlier this year and will be bringing it back to its former ‘stately’ charm. Other collaboration projects within the Asia Pacific pipeline, including an exciting new build in the stylish Surry Hills district, Sydney due to open in December, will be announced imminently.

Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Small Luxury Hotels of the World said: “As a hotel owner and operator, La Vie understands the needs and constraints of an independent hotel. Hence, our winning combination of “Act Local. Think Global.” will offer entrepreneurial management and distribution solutions that are relevant and effective for independently spirited hotels.”

Jerry Xu, CEO and Founder of La Vie Hotels and Resorts, said “We are delighted to be aligning with SLH and feel the value they will add to our boutique properties will be immeasurable. The Islington Hobart lends itself perfectly to SLH’s clientele and we look forward to adding a few more properties to SLH’s portfolio over the coming months.”

