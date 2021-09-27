Small wins are imperative in Kaizen problem-solving

THIS is an interesting case of a five-year old factory with 200-plus workers, including 90 contractual workers. The newcomer factory has encountered many operational issues but its management focused on solving only costly ones. Recently, top management thought of creating a Kaizen program that requires all workers, regardless of rank and employment status to help solve all issues, regardless of its financial impact – big or small.

They hired a Kaizen consultant who created a road map, including a two-day course on waste elimination and how an army of workers would proceed under the principle of industrial democracy. It requires the voluntary, but active participation of workers in problem solving.

The employees are free to submit their individual ideas or do it through a quality circle format. During the first two months, management received 53 ideas with 65 percent bordering on foolishness at the first glance.

One worker suggested that a trash can inside all training rooms be moved near the door, instead of having it in front near the white board. The worker illustrated his idea in the standard one-page form provided by management:

“CLAYGO – clean as you go! There’s only one door for the ingress and egress of people.

“When we require them to put their trash into the waste basket, isn’t much better if we move it near the door? They simply drop their waste paper, empty coffee cups or whatever on their way out of the room.”

Management accepted it on-the-spot. There was no budget requirement and no cost



savings, but the unquantifiable benefit of improving employee morale proved to be more powerful.

Kaizen problem-solving

Another minor issue is the missing toilet soap bars, costing the factory a monthly average of $100 or $1,200 a year. The cost is a drop in the bucket as the factory is earning millions in revenue in the last three years of its operations. Besides, the soap bars are being sourced from a cooperative owned and operated by the workers’ parents and spouses as part of the community relations program of the factory.

Management suspects employee theft. But it ignored the issue as it doesn’t want to frisk the workers under its respect for people strategy as enshrined in its corporate value statement.

One maverick manager quipped: “Theft is theft regardless of its value.” He proposed to change the bar to liquid soap but held on to his idea as it would mean the demise of the cooperative business.

Another agency worker came to the rescue. He proposed to cut the soap bars from inventory into five equal sizes from its original size. The said temp worked as a janitor in a small hotel and got the idea from the volume of used small size of soap bars they’re throwing away every day. He defended his idea:

“The small size of a soap bar when used becomes an unattractive commodity that no one wants to take home.” He used a spare thin aluminum wire fitted in a sturdy cutting tool made of discarded wood.

With management approval, he also made a prototype of a new mold for small sizes of toilet bars that could be used by the cooperative-maker in producing the next batch of soaps. Management was delighted.

They were tempted to convert his employment status into a regular post but held on to it, upon my prodding to continuously challenge the worker with more ideas and make him as a poster boy for Kaizen problem-solving in two months.

Small wins

Not so many people realize it, even by consultants who profess to be experts. Kaizen is about solving problems without the company spending money for the solution. All one has to do is to use existing materials that one could find in the workplace. The idea came from Toyota icon Taiichi Ohno (1912-1990) who advised his junior engineers to be practical:

“Use your brain, not the company’s money in solving problems.”

It’s not an exclusive domain of the Japanese. Common-sense or Kaizen problem-solving is a universal concept. Indian people has it with jugaad – a Hindi word for “an innovative fix or an improvised solution born from ingenuity and cleverness,” according to Navi Radjou, Jaidep Prabhu, and Simone Ahuja, co-authors of the book Jugaad Innovation (2012).

Some doubt whether people with high school education could do it. Take it from me.

These little illustrations are actual lessons. I call them small wins. I’ve already trained more than 800 workers of different manpower agencies. Unless you try it, you can’t make a conclusion out of it. You can’t be a perpetual pessimist. All you’ve to do is to have an open mind. Try it. And adjust along the way.

Even if people come out with dumb ideas, management must not be discouraged. Small wins are small wins. Even if the ideas would bring in zero impact to the bottom line, the fact that the workers are communicating with management is already a good sign. More importantly, let’s understand that one per cent improvement contributed each by 100 workers is better than 100 percent improvement done by one manager.

