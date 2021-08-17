Smart Homes Narrowing Digital Divide And Benefit Even Less Tech Savvy Consumers, Study Reveals

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Smart home technologies are narrowing the digital divide for older, less tech-savvy consumers, according to fresh consumer research that provides an in-depth analysis of the habits and lifestyles of U.S. smart home users. While most research on the topic has focused on the technology, this new study – the 2021 LG ThinQ® Smart Home Report – reveals unique findings about how smart technology is transforming users’ daily routines across ages and regardless of technological acumen for the better.



LG Electronics (LG) released its LG ThinQ 2021 Smart Home Report which captures the voices of U.S. smart homeowners to uncover in-depth smart home lifestyle insights.

NOT JUST FOR TECHIES AND THE YOUNG

The study, commissioned by smart home technology leader LG Electronics, discovered that users who were less tech-savvy were more satisfied with their smart homes and twice as many users between 50-54 years of age (60.0%) saying they were “very satisfied” with their smart homes and products than the 25-29 age group. The findings revealed that smart homes can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of tech fluency or age, and they can play an important role in narrowing the digital divide by providing all consumers with greater access to easy-to-use solutions.

UNIQUE BENEFITS FOR ALL TYPES OF LIFESTYLES

While smart homes are designed to be universally beneficial, the benefits can be completely unique to every individual. Through in-depth discussions with a wide variety of smart homeowners, the report details how smart spaces are providing flexible solutions that adapt to distinctive lifestyles based on users’ key values, interests and hobbies. For example, respondents aiming for high social status are the only group to place the smart washer’s identifying the fabric and recommending the best course function in their top 3 most-used features. This feature is useful for socially active people who want to show their friends something new. When it comes to leisure time, respondents with a passion for gardening placed the remote control/voice command function of smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines that provide hands-free home control even in the garden as the top 3 most-used features.

NEW BENCHMARK FOR ECO-FRIENDLY LIVING

Among smart home benefits, saving energy was mentioned most frequently by the respondents. Through energy optimization features found in today’s newest connected products, smart homes bring a more sustainable way of living to consumers while keeping their energy bills low. These interesting findings show that the smart home can become an important auxiliary means of eco-life.

“The homes of the future will be flexible living spaces that provide solutions adapted to each individual’s unique lifestyle,” said Lee Jeong-seok, LG Electronics senior vice president and head of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “LG ThinQ presents the vision of a better, more intelligent way of living by delivering AI solutions that allow next-level home automation and connectivity. At LG, we believe in bettering the lives of consumers in every aspect, and LG ThinQ will be key to making all this possible.”

The LG ThinQ® Smart Home Report presents a leadership vision for the smart home market. “By promoting the benefits of incorporating smart technology into one’s daily life, LG ThinQ elevates lifestyles and helps assure that life’s good for the entire family,” he said.

For the full report, visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq

[1] Online survey of 857 US consumers who have purchased smart home appliances within the past 5 years

