SmartCardia Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global New Product Innovation Award in the Cardiac-monitoring Wearables Industry

The company’s innovative real-time monitoring system ensures that patients are treated effectively and efficiently.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the cardiac-monitoring wearables market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SmartCardia with the 2022 Global New Product Innovation Award for its groundbreaking patch that records and transmits 7 lead ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation and activity in real time. SmartCardia’s patch enables real-time patient assessment based on artificial intelligence (AI) software in the cloud and delivers smart analytics without the need for other devices, saving costs and allowing precise long-term monitoring.



2022 Global Cardiac Monitoring Wearables New Product Innovation Award

SmartCardia’s cloud-based solution delivers immediate AI-based actionable insights and alerts to ensure patients’ wellbeing by leveraging trendsetting emerging technologies. The company also provides an easy-to-use and comprehensive dashboard for healthcare practitioners to assess and analyze transmitted patient data in real time.

“The cloud-based SaaS platform provides real-time AI-based intelligence and alerts, including 20 different arrhythmias,” said Pavel Zhebrouski, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “SmartCardia’s multiparameter patch is a unique solution because it can simultaneously monitor multiple vital signs to ensure better patient care.”

With this revolutionary product, SmartCardia has gained an outstanding reputation for helping its clients achieve better patient results. Over the years, the company has pushed the boundaries of its vast experience and world-class capabilities to offer clinical-quality data and scientific validation, delivering a unique view of patient health.

In addition, the corporate culture of SmartCardia harnesses meaningful innovations and plans its product development via physician and patient feedback. Thus, the company ensures its offerings suit dynamic market needs.

“The company’s commitment to innovation satisfies customers’ demands and anticipates future expectations. SmartCardia’s transparent and seamless approach and close relationships position it as a partner of choice,” noted Bhaskar Vittal, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. “SmartCardia strives to increase its global presence in different regions while bringing value to customers by providing robust, reliable, and innovative solutions and speeding up research and development efforts. Notably, the company is planning to enter the US market in 2023.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SmartCardia

SmartCardia is a leading provider of AI platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring. Integrating accurate ECG and vitals data with clinician cloud SaaS platform enables SmartCardia to provide actionable insights into patients’ health. The solution provides excellent clinical, operational, and financial benefits to hospitals and patients globally.