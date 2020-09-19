Smashing Pumpkins Officially Announce Details Around New Album ‘Cyr’

Smashing Pumpkins have finally satiated the thirst of their fans by finally announcing details surrounding their new album, Cyr.

A double album that’s set to be 20 tracks long, it’ll feature the two previously released singles ‘The Colour of Love’ as well as the title track. Cyr is set for release on Friday, 27th November.

Billy Corgan had previously revealed details around the forthcoming album late last month, then saying that the album had 21 tracks.

“In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record,” Corgan said in a previous interview with The Tenessean.

The band shared the album’s artwork on social media, along with links for pre-order ahead of its release.

Cyr is out Friday, 27th November.

View the album artwork and track listing below.

Cyr album artwork

Cyr tracklist