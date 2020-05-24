SMC gets workplace ready, starts PCR testing of employees

San Miguel Corporation testing booth

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) has begun testing its employees for Covid-19 as part of an extensive plan to reopen its workplaces safely and continue providing essential services to the public.

Swabbing is currently ongoing in key facilities of the company while work to build a dedicated testing lab is ongoing. Construction is already 60 percent complete.

SMC will also strictly implement workplace safety measures — from physical distancing, wearing of protective equipment, frequent hand washing to conducting temperature checks, among others — to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of its employees.

“We are prioritizing, first, our security and other maintenance staff, as they are the ones who take care of our workplace. After them, we test our colleagues whose duties require them to report to the office,” SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said. “Initially we are looking at only 20 percent of our head office population to report for work. Majority will still continue to work-from home,” he added.

Ang said testing at its other facilities, particularly its food manufacturing plants in Cavite, is also set to start.

“We will also test close to 8,000 manufacturing and operations and management front line staff. We are also lining up testing at our Visayas facilities simultaneously,” he noted.

Recently, SMC vowed to support all 17 Metro Manila local government units in their efforts to expand Covid-19 testing in their respective areas. SMC is donating swab booths as well as PCR testing kits equivalent to 34,000 tests.

The company is donating an additional three sets of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing machines and RNA machines to key government hospitals. This is on top of five sets of the same machines donated to the Department of Health earlier, along with testing kits equivalent to 20,000 tests.

SMC, whose major business include San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. — made up of San Miguel Foods Inc., San Miguel Brewery Inc., and Ginebra San Miguel Inc–Petron Corp., SMC Global Power Holdings Inc., and SMC Infrastructure, reported that its Group-wide Covid-19 response has reached P13.08 billion, as of May 12.