SMC offers free Covid testing to PBA employees

SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) has offered free Covid-19 testing for all 41 employees of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), headed by Commissioner Willie Marcial, before they proceed to “new normal” operations.

SMC President Ramon S. Ang made the offer even after providing testing booths and testing kits to different sectors around the National Capital Region to help the government in controlling the spread of the virus.

While continuing to look after its PBA teams San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Magnolia, the corporation donated reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction testing machines and automate ribonucleic acid machines to a number of key government hospitals.

Alfrancis Chua, the sports director of SMC and the current Ginebra team governor, relayed the good news to the league during their meeting with the management committee last Monday. The meeting was all about proper protocols to be strictly enforced once operations resume within the PBA office in Libis, Quezon City either in the last week of May or first week of June.

Noting that the move is a major step towards the resumption of the games, Commissioner Marcial thanked Ang and the SMC for their generosity.

“We would like to extend our heartwarming [gratitude] to SMC President Ramon Ang for his huge help to assure the health and safety of all the PBA employees,” he said in a press release.

The Covid-19 testing will be done at the San Miguel headquarters in Ortigas.