SMDC partners with local farmers through SM Foundation

Hundreds of local farmers will be empowered through The Good Guys Market by linking them with consumers and at the same time, ensuring food security for SMDC communities. FILE PHOTO

ACCESS to various basic goods, including fresh produce, has been limited because of stringent physical distancing measures implemented to halt the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

To address this problem, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) started rolling out its weekly community grocer initiative, The Good Guys Market, where SMDC residents can start purchasing affordable fresh produce while helping and supporting local farmers in partnership with SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program.

SMDC communities in Sea, Shell, and Shore Residences in the MOA complex can now safely and conveniently order fresh vegetables and fruits through The Good Guys Market. Their orders will be delivered every Sunday straight to their doorsteps, with no delivery charges.

One of the advantages of this program is the flexibility and convenience it provides to SMDC residents, who can now plan their meals made out of freshly harvested fruits and vegetables at very affordable prices, without the risk of going out into the markets; the market comes to them.

“This is a very welcome and much-needed service. It is great to know that we are able to help our farmers while getting much-needed healthy produce delivered right to our doorstep,” says Renato Prado of Sea Residences.

“Farmers are frontliners, too; they provide food security. Through their hard work and dedication, our communities continue to have access to fresh and nutritious produce even during this challenging time,” says Cristina Angeles, SM Foundation’s assistant vice president for livelihood and outreach.

SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program, which was championed in 2006 by SM Group founder, Henry Sy Sr., is a holistic training program designed to prepare farmer-participants to become productive and effective entrepreneurs. Through this initiative, hundreds of farmers from Benguet and Pampanga who have been displaced by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent declaration of an enhance community quarantine (ECQ) are provided with a means to continue selling and earning from their produce.