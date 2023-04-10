Smith+Nephew signs exclusive distribution agreement to bring unique NAVBIT SPRINT™ solution for accurate acetabular cup alignment to Japan

Small, disposable, compact and simple to use navigation tool offers surgeons speed and reliability without the financial burden of capital equipment

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces an agreement with NAVBIT to exclusively distribute the NAVBIT SPRINT disposable navigation device for use in primary hip arthroplasty in Japan. NAVBIT SPRINT delivers a fast and reliable alternative to capital investment improving efficiencies for hospitals.



From left: Dr. Matt Lyons (Orthopedic Surgeon, Australia), Mr. Shinya Dobashi (SVP & MD, S+N North Asia), Ms. Ameneh Sadeghpour (Chief Strategy & BD Officer, Navbit), Mr. Damien Ben-L’Amri (Sr. Director, Orthopedics, S+N Asia Pacific), Mr. Taku Mizuno (Sr. Director, Orthopedics, S+N Japan)

Post-operative dislocation is the number two most common reason for revision of a total hip replacement around the world1,2,3,4 and remains a serious concern for surgeons when performing total hip arthroplasty. Studies have shown reduced risk of dislocation when using navigation.5

The NAVBIT SPRINT device has been shown to be accurate to within an average error of 2.13° in cup inclination and 2.36° in cup anteversion.6

“Smith+Nephew’s new agreement with NAVBIT offers Japanese surgeons an exciting technology to improve outcomes and efficiencies in the operating room,” said Shinya Dobashi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, North Asia, Smith+Nephew. “Only 49% of acetabular cups are accurately aligned when using manual instrumentation.7 NAVBIT SPRINT offers our customers a simple and accurate solution to achieve reproducible results.”

“In the past surgery was more art than science. Today we have higher expectations around the accuracy and precision of our surgery,” said Professor Bill Walter, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Founder of NAVBIT. “Outliers are becoming less acceptable to surgeons and to patients. Surgeons will have to answer the question: If there is a technology available that can make you more accurate, why are you not using it?”

“Japanese surgeons are the most sophisticated in their field. They are the leaders in understanding the complexities of hip surgery in 3 dimensions and the impact of movements of the spine and pelvis on the outcomes of hip replacement,” said Lynette Walter, CEO of NAVBIT. “Navbit is delighted to be working with the most capable, tech savvy surgeons in the world.”

NAVBIT’s SPRINT System is available through Smith+Nephew in Japan for either supine and lateral approaches to primary hip arthroplasty.

