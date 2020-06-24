“Smokey Mountain, Ryan Cayabyab to hold another virtual concert”

Popular ‘90s music group Smokey Mountain and its founder, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, are set to reunite again in another virtual concert that aims to raise funds for the environment and wildlife preservation.

The show is part of the #Conservatunes concert series, a fundraising activity organized by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Philippines for the environment and wildlife preservation.

The virtual concert will be streamed live on Tuesday, June 30, at 8 p.m.

Smokey Mountain first reunited in April for Ryan’s “Bayanihan, Musikahan” concert series, which aims to raise funds for vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus crisis.