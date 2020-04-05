“Smokey Mountain Throwback: Jeffrey Hidalgo posts 30-year-old photo with Geneva Cruz”

Original Smokey Mountain members Jeffrey Hidalgo and Geneva Cruz’s then-and-now photos.

It’s been three decades since they first met as part of the hugely popular singing group Smokey Mountain which maestro Ryan Cayabyab first formed in 1989 and it looks like former bandmates Jeffrey Hidalgo and Geneva Cruz still remain good friends.

Two years after being in Smokey Mountain, the two pursued solo careers and continued working in the entertainment industry, with Jeffrey as a film and TV director and Geneva as an actress and singer.

For Geneva’s 44th birthday last April 2, Jeffrey took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him and Geneva in their early teens and their most recent photo taken last year when he visited her abroad (Geneva has since moved back to Manila this year).

He wrote, “Has it been 30yrs since then?! 😅 Happy Birthday @genevacruzofficial ! 🎂🎂🎂 After this lockdown, let’s make an effort to meet na. Our last pic together was in LA when I visited you there last year pa! Have a blast celebrating at home! Hehe. Love you! 😘😘😘 #SmokeyMountain”

Geneva and Jeffrey were part of Smokey Mountain’s original lineup which also included Tony Lambino and James Coronel. Their most classic songs include 90s hits “Kailan,” “Can This Be Love,” and “Paraiso.”

Smokey Mountain founder and director Ryan Cayabyab also formed a second batch of the group when the original members left and replaced them with Chedi Vergara, Jayson Angangan, Shar Santos, and Anna Fegi.