SM’s Pop-Up Market: A showcase of women regional entrepreneurs

SM Supermalls continue to champion strong and empowered boss ladies as they hold a special bazaar called, Women at Work Pop-Up Market, in various malls across the country.

SM lent their platform to support local female-owned businesses and MSMEs for the month of March.

Over a dozen exhibitors joined the Women at Work Pop-Up Market in SM Baguio which sold a variety of products including food, self-care essentials, artisanal items, garments, and accessories, among others. Narda Capuyan, known as the Trailblazing Cultural Icon, was one of the exhibitors during the event. She and her namesake brand are famous for reviving the Cordillera Ikat, which is an old tradition of tying and dyeing segments of threads before the actual weaving. Also part of the fair were Amparo’s Apothecary, Succs and Caccs, Lee Ann’s Knitted Wear and, Everything is Pine, among others.

SM City Naga showed the “oragon” side of Bicolana entrepreneurs who showed off their exquisite products during the Women at Work Pop-Up Market in the region. Among the exhibitors were SiLigaya Food Products which offers bottled Bicolano dishes, Orange Country Enterprise which sells premier honey, FRBJ Muzic Mart which is a dealer of globally known musical instruments, and Himalayan Salt Shop Bicol which offers Himalayan salt products from Pakistan at reasonable price.

Likewise, shoppers at SM City Iloilo featured Arlene Juantong and her brands Bluejay Coffee and Sky Kitchen. Other successful Ilongga entrepreneurs who are part of the market include Myka Ferlas of Salads and Wraps by Healthy Kitchen and Ana Marie Wharton of Spa Riviera.

SM City Davao welcomed several exhibitors including the Tribal Women Weavers Association of Bansalan, Davao del Sur which showcased their handmade tangkulo and eco wallets.

The Toril Kalambuan Association who has been assisting women communities in the southern part of Davao City proudly highlighted their home-style and wearable items such as bags made of batik cloth, necklace which are made from tribal beads other items such as wallets, bracelets, rosary, key chains and decorative magnets. Xabukid, an organization of women from Digos, Davao del Sur showcased their handmade bags made from Inabal woven cloth. Other sellers include Raymundo’s Homemade Products, Skoops Ice Cream and Coffee for Peace.