“SNEAK PEEK: Marcelito Pomoy performs Andrea Bocelli classic in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’”

Marcelito Pomoy once again wowed with his incredible rendition of Andrea Bocelli classic “Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partirò)” for his semifinal performance.

It seems that there’s no stopping Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy from making waves in the international scene as he continues to wow the judges and audience of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, with his latest performance being another classic of Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

In a sneak peek uploaded on “AGT: Champions’” YouTube channel last February 1, Marcelito, who previously earned raves for his version of Andrea’s “The Prayer” featuring Celine Dion, sang an incredible rendition of “Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partirò)” for his semifinal performance. Like in the preliminary round, he again impressed the crowd by singing the opera song in dual voice.

The full performance is set to air in NBC on Monday night (Tuesday morning in Manila).

Watch the preview below.

[embedded content]