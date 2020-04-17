Snoop Dogg Has Teamed Up With Aussie Wine Brand ’19 Crimes’ For New Drop ‘Snoop Cali Red’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 17, 2020

Snoop Dogg is collaborating with Aussie wine brand, 19 Crimes, to launch his own vino, a delicacy during iso. It’s called Snoop Cali Red and its 19 Crimes’ first Californian wine.

The Snoop Cali Red collab is apparently the beginning of a multi-year partnership between the brand and Snoop Dogg. Snoop Cali Red will be available to buy within the next few months.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” said Snoop Dogg on 19 Crimes.

“It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

It’s an interesting switch-up for Snoop, who as we all know, prefers a different kind of substance. But hey, maybe Snoop Cali Red will pair nicely with the green.

“Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red,” said 19 Crimes’ John Wardley, Vice President of Marketing.

“Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes—rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

Snoop’s wine will be a blend of 65% Petite Syrah, 30% Zinfandel, and 5% Merlot. It’s apparently set to go for $12USD a pop, roughly $18 AUD.