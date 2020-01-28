So Billie Eilish Has Already Started Writing Her Next Album

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 28, 2020

After sweeping this year’s Grammy Awards and both the triple j Hottest 100 and 200, chronic overachiever Billie Eilish has revealed she’s already working on a new album to probably do the exact same thing next year.

Speaking with triple j after her record-shattering Hottest 100 result, the 18-year-old dark pop kween fessed up that she’s already begun writing for the follow-up to her blockbuster debut LP WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

“I have this good feeling about the next album. It’s not done yet… But I have a good feeling about working on it,” Billie said from her childhood bedroom in LA (where FYI she’s written all her previous music with brother/producer, Finneas)

“I think we’re going to have a really fun time because we’ve matured and got to know ourselves better and the way we like to work, me and my brother. I think we’ll write this album all over the place.”

“One of the songs that we’ve almost finished is one that we wrote half of in Berlin, half of in London, and a part of in Australia. So, we haven’t even written any in LA.”

As for how we can expect the new material to sound?

“Honestly, I probably wouldn’t even say if I did know but I don’t know,” Billie continued.

“We only have a few songs and they’re really different from each other, we’re not really trying to sound like anything it’s just whatever we feel we’ve been making. We’ll keep doing that, feeling something and going with it.”

Of course, in the meantime, we’ve got the fam-bam collaborators’ James Bond theme song to look forward to. ICYMI Billie will bring us the titular theme tune for the forthcoming Bond flick No Time To Die, making her the youngest act to ever record and perform the theme for the 007 franchise.

“It’s so good. It’s so much fun, oh my god,” Billie gushed about the whole experience, adding that she wrote the song “months and months [ago] … because it was kind of an audition.

“We never got a letter, or email, or text or anything that was like ‘you got the Bond song!’ The official ‘you go it’ was us announcing it.”

You can watch to her full chat below.

RELATED: Here’s How Billie Eilish Reacted To Winning Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019