So posts strong start in 2020 Clutch Chess International

Filipino-American chess grandmaster Wesley So beat French player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, 5.5-2.5, in the first half of their quarterfinal match in the 2020 Clutch Chess International on Sunday (Manila Time).

Filipino-American chess grandmaster Wesley So AFP FILE PHOTO

The 26-year-old So is fresh from winning the US edition of the tournament played solely online.

The No. 7 seed So settled for draws in the first three games before dominating the fourth and the crucial fifth, closing out with another stalemate en route to a massive lead against the No. 2 seed Lagrave in their 12-rapid game clash.

Just over a week ago, world No. 8 So ruled the inaugural US Clutch Chess Champions Showdown by besting world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana via tiebreak for the $30,000 (nearly P1.5 million) grand prize on top of a $10,000 (nearly P500,000) clutch bonus.

So, the first World Fischer Random Chess champion, is seeking to replicate his feat in the international edition of the clutch chess tilt which features eight of the top players in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rapid chess rankings, including reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen.

The Bacoor City, Cavite native, who switched allegiance to the US Chess Federation in 2014 due to lack of financial support and feud with Philippine sports officials is currently No. 21 in world rapid rankings.

The tournament, organized by the Saint Louis Chess Club and using a format created by American Grandmaster Maurice Ashley, has a total prize pool of $265,000 (over P13 million).

A bonus of $2,000 (nearly P100,000) will be awarded to the winner of clutch games 5 and 6, which are worth two points each, and $3,000 (nearly P150,000) for the victor of clutch games 11 and 12, which are worth three points each.

In other quarterfinal pairings, Norway’s Carlsen downed No. 8 seed Jeffrey Xiong of the US (ranked No. 25 in rapid), 4.5-3.5; No. 6 seed Caruana (No. 11) clobbered fellow American and No. 3 seed Leinier Dominguez Perez (No. 6), 5.5-2.5.

No. 5 seed Levon Aronian of Armenia (No. 8) beat No. 4 seed Alexander Grischuk of Russia (No. 7), 5-3.

So was battling Vachier-Lagrave (No. 2) anew in the second half of their match at press time.