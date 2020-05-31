So rules inaugural Clutch Chess Champions Showdown

Filipino Grandmaster Wesley So stunned world No. 2 GM Fabio Caruana to rule the inaugural Clutch Chess Champions Showdown and bag $40,000 (over P2 million) on Friday in the United States (Saturday in Manila).

Wesley So is seen playing the first round at the First Move Ceremony during the World Chess Tournament on March 10, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. AFP FILE PHOTO

So, ranked No. 8 in the world, beat Caruana via tiebreak after settling for a 9-9 draw in the 12-game final of the online tournament pitting the top woodpushers of the US Chess Federation.

The 26-year-old Bacoor, Cavite native sealed the title after emerging victorious in the 11th game and taking two clutch points in the sixth game.

“I am so happy right now to win the first-ever Clutch Chess tournament. Today was up and down but I am so relieved on the final outcome as in a two-game blitz match anything can happen,” said So, who previously played for the Philippines before switching to the US due to lack of funding and the feud among top chess stakeholders in the country.

So, the first FIDE World Fischer Random Chess champion, pulled off a come-from-behind triumph over Hikaru Nakamura (world No. 18 and No. 1 in blitz), 9.5-8.5, after trailing behind in the first day of the semifinals.

In the other semis pairing, Caruana drubbed Leinier Dominguez (world No. 14 and No. 6 in rapid), 15-3.

Veteran grandmaster Maurice Ashley, who created the online tourney featuring a unique scoring system and prize breakdown, lauded So for his strong showing.

“We were extremely impressed by everyone’s enterprising and aggressive play throughout the Clutch Chess tournament. I was most definitely in awe of how Wesley So showed so much heart to come back and win after losing a devastating game eight,” said Ashley.

The Saint Louis Chess Club organized the online competition that ran from May 26 to 29 in the US.