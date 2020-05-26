So, Triple J Played John Cena’s Entrance Theme Last Night

The moment triple j revealed that they’ll be playing only requests for the entire week, we knew it was going to be absolute chaos. We didn’t know that we would be hit straight upside the head with John Cena’s entrance theme.

Yes, just before 8pm on Monday night (25th May) Good Nights host, and noted wrestling fan, Bridget Hustwaite gave ‘My Time Is Now’ its inaugural spin on the national youth broadcaster, and the country truly…did not see it coming.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Naturally, social media loved it.

Wait a minute yall might have just inspired me to make some requests pic.twitter.com/h4VTQCpuoP — Richmore ❄🔝 (@DjRichmore1) May 25, 2020

I know my number one for hottest 100 🤔 — ℜ𝔥𝔦 𝔐𝔢𝔬𝔴 🌈✨ (@Rhimeowmeow) May 25, 2020

Can I request Triple H’s King of Kings for tomorrow, please? — Elliot Blau (@milkyblau) May 25, 2020

On Monday alone, triple j played some hugely chaotic choices, including Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’, Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’, Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue’ and more.

Requestival is going for the entire week from 6am – 9pm, and will end on Sunday, 31st May.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]