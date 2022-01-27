SOBEN LAUNCHES INTO ASIA-PACIFIC

New Senior Appointments Support Singapore Office Opening

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning construction consultancy, Soben, today announced the expansion of its global operations into APAC with the launch of its Singapore office, supported by two new senior appointments.

Andrew Murie will take the role of Soben APAC CEO, with Callum Agnew joining as Director – Mission Critical. Soben’s new APAC team will be focussing on clients in various sectors including mission critical, data centre, infrastructure, life sciences, and renewable energy.

Murie brings over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, 20 at senior management level in both commercial and operational roles for organisations in the UK and Australia including AMEC, Laing O’Rourke, and most recently as Business Unit Director at Altrad. His industry experience includes M&E, transport, infrastructure, oil & gas, and nuclear.

Agnew, formerly a Director with Turner & Townsend, has over 13 years’ experience in construction consultancy managing high-level projects across locations in Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore. His industry experience includes high-tech health, property, transport, and oil & gas. Agnew also specialises in data centres and mission critical projects.

UK-headquartered Soben’s specialised construction solutions include cost management, estimating, commercial management, project controls, and bills of quantities — all of which help industry-leading companies with cost and time-saving efficiencies whilst proactively managing and mitigating risk in their construction investments.

To date, Soben has completed commissions on high profile projects such as Vauxhall’s One Nine Elms and Aykon Tower, Euston Station and High Speed 2, as well as with confidential clients on data centre projects in the UK, US, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Mexico and Chile.

Commenting on the launch of Soben’s APAC office, Soben APAC CEO Andrew Murie said: “I am extremely proud and excited to lead the Soben APAC business into 2022 and beyond in this next chapter of our journey. I am also privileged to be supported by some of the best talent in the region, who are an integral part of the Soben family.

“Our unique brand of service and delivery will refresh the market with something dynamically different. We will provide our clients, both existing and new, with a best in class offering, individually tailored to their specific requirements, and delivered by passionate professionals the Soben way.”

Expanding on Soben’s further plans for growth, Soben Founder and Group CEO Scott Smyth said: “The launch of our APAC office in Singapore is the next phase of our global expansion plans for Soben, following on our move into North America in April of last year. I am delighted to have both Andrew Murie and Callum Agnew join the business at this time and am confident that they will ensure our success in this next stage of growth.

“Soben is a global business with a local presence that brings together industry experience and on-the-ground knowledge to ensure flexibility and attention to detail in every project we work on.

“Expanding into APAC will allow us to further support current clients and build new relationships in a region that is experiencing high levels of growth, particularly in mission critical projects.”

In 2021, Soben began its global expansion with the launch of its North America office. Headquartered in Chicago, the U.S. operation is led by North America CEO Joe Cusick leading a team of consultants serving clients in the United States, Mexico, and Chile.

The organisation has further plans for expansion, targeting 1,000 people globally by 2030 to support growth in current locations and expansion into additional territories.

Notes to Editors:

About Soben

Founded in 2011, Soben is a leading quantity surveying and commercial management consultancy. Its clients are blue chip national and international organisations who construct prestigious and complex projects across the high tech, mission critical, construction, civil engineering, rail, utility, and energy sectors. With offices in the United Kingdom, United States, Latin America, Canada, Asia, and Australia, Soben delivers its services globally. To learn more, visit www.sobencc.com.