Soccer Mommy Announces New Album ‘Color Theory’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 15, 2020

Soccer Mommy is only fresh off her debut with 2018’s masterpiece clean, but now she’s making her return in 2020 with a brand new album dubbed color theory.

As well as the announcement of her imminent sophomore LP, she’s also dropped a new song today – ‘circle the drain’ – which is packing some deeply nostalgic and sun-drenched visuals that you can check out below.

‘circle the drain’ is just the latest single we’ve heard from the artist whose friends call her Sophie Allison, following ‘yellow is the color of her eyes’ and ‘lucy’.

Written mostly while on tour and recorded in Allison’s hometown of Nashville at Alex The Great, color theory was helmed by clean producer Gabe Wax and mixed by Lars Stalfors (Mars Volta, HEALTH, St. Vincent). It features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recording for the first time, and centres around themes surrounding the singer’s own traumatic past.

“I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally,” Allison explains.

“The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

color theory will arrive in all its glory on Friday, 28th Feb. But until then, you can check out its freshest cut ‘circle the drain’ below, and keep your fingers crossed that some Aussie tour dates might follow!

[embedded content]

color theory cover art