Social amelioration program forms and cards not for sale, reproduction – DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) warned the public that social amelioration application forms and cards for the cash assistance of poor families affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic are not for sale or reproduction.

“Nais ng gobyerno na mabilis na maipaabot ang pinansyal na ayuda sa mga mahihirap sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis pero binabalaan po ang publiko laban sa pekeng social amelioration forms. Hindi ito for sale at lalong hindi for reproduction maging ng LGUs (local government units) o sinumang indibiduwal o grupo,” DILG Spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

(The government wants to expedite the distribution of financial subsidy to poor families amid the COVID-19 crisis but we are warning the public against fake social amelioration forms. These are not for sale and not for reproduction of LGUs or any individuals and groups.)

Malaya said the social amelioration cards are “pre-numbered and barcoded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development,” thus they cannot be reproduced through photocopies.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, over 18 million low income households are set to receive financial assistance ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 depending on the minimum wage in their respective regions.

