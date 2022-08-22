Social Distortion & Bad Religion Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour

Social Distortion and Bad Religion have announced a co-headline tour of Australia for February 2023. The forthcoming trek will serve as the first time the icons of Californian punk rock have visited the country together.

After beginning at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday, 17th February, 2023, the four-date tour will move along to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena before wrapping up at the Red Hill Auditorium in Perth on Wednesday, 22nd February. The tour will be preceded by a one-off show in New Zealand.

Bad Religion – ‘Do The Paranoid Style’

[embedded content]

The upcoming tour will mark Bad Religion’s first visit to Australia since the 2019 Good Things festival. The band’s latest album, Age Of Unreason, came out in May 2019 and was their first new full-length album in six years. A handful of outtakes have been released as singles in the years since.

Meanwhile, Social Distortion’s upcoming visit will only be their second, having made their Australian debut back in 2011 as part of the now-defunct Soundwave festival. The 2023 tour will also coincide with the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster, which is considered a cornerstone of the Californian punk sound.

Tickets to the joint tour from Social Distortion and Bad Religion go on sale from 9am on Tuesday, 30th August.

Social Distortion & Bad Religion Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 17th February, 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 19th February, 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 30th August.

Further Reading

Pennywise Announce 2022 Australian Tour With The Circle Jerks

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones Headline Good Things 2022 Lineup

Bad Religion Guitarist Ignites Ugly Biff With “Arrogant” Bring Me The Horizon