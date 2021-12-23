Societe Generale’s Call For Artists in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time in Asia, Societe Generale is giving artists based in Hong Kong the chance to take part in a prestigious art competition and join the bank’s highly regarded art collection.

The competition is part of Societe Generale’s ongoing global commitment to nurturing emerging artistic talents, while serving as a bridge between the art and business worlds. The aim is to bring together artists and staff to cultivate creativity and encourage cultural dialogue.

After a successful call for artwork submissions from new graduates of the Beaux-Arts in Paris – one of the world’s most prestigious art institutions – Societe Generale is delighted to extend this commitment to talented young artists in our Asia Pacific hub in Hong Kong.

Current Masters/PhD level art students or artists based in Hong Kong who have graduated within the past five years are invited to submit artworks that illustrate the theme “The World as Home”.

Submissions can be made from now until 31 December 2021 and will be reviewed by a panel of recognised art professionals and Societe Generale’s art representatives. A final selection of three artworks will be announced in February 2022. Winners will be granted HKD 50,000 per artwork selected, all of which will be showcased at Societe Generale’s Hong Kong headquarters. A digital anthology of all shortlisted works will also be available on our collection website for public viewing.

Launched in 1995, the Societe Generale Collection now contains more than 500 original works and 700 lithographs, editions and serigraphs, making it one of the most important contemporary art collections owned and created by a financial institution in France and Europe.

For further information on application requirements and selection criteria, please click here to visit the official website.