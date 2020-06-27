“Sofia Andres says she will not leave show business after having a baby”

Sofia Andres says that she will still pursue her career in show business after giving birth to her daughter.

Sofia Andres is not leaving show business after giving birth to her first child Zoe.

In an interview with Umagang Kay Ganda, the actress said that she needs to go back to work to save for their future.

“Ngayong naka-lockdown tayo mas nagkaroon ako ng time with them. Matagal din, pero actually kailangan ko mag-work. Kailangan ko bumalik sa pagtatrabaho. Alam mo na kailangan may ipon din tayo,” she stated in the said.

While she still wants to pursue her showbiz career, Sofia stressed that she also wants to spend quality time with her daughter.

“Pero at the same time, I need to actually spend time with her kasi responsibilidad ko ‘yon. Gusto ko lagi lang siyang masaya at matupad niya ang mga pangarap niya at siguro in the future, alam ko matagal pa, mahanap niya ‘yung soulmate niya. Alam ko masasaktan siya pero nandito kami at ‘yung daddy niya para sa kanya,” she remarked.

Sofia thanked those who expressed support for her as she embarked on her new journey as a mother.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagmamahal at suporta. Maraming-maraming salamat sa mga proud sa akin sa naging journey ko at sa anak namin na si Zoe,” she stated.

It was on June 21 when Sofia revealed that she is already a mom.

“Right now I really feel complete, because I have my dad who always has my back, my love who loves me for who I am and now my little bundle of joy, whom I will love unconditionally and who will be my source of strength during these trying times,” she posted on her Instagram on Father’s Day upon sharing the news that she has a daughter to Cebuano racer Daniel Miranda.