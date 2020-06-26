“Sofia Andres shares videos of herself before going into labor”

New mom Sofia Andres shares photos of herself at the hospital before giving birth to her daughter Zoe.

Earlier this week, after revealing that she had gotten pregnant and had given birth to her and her race car driver boyfriend Daniel Miranda’s daughter Zoe last year, Sofia Andres has become more open about sharing milestones in her baby’s life. The 21-year-old actress, who was last seen on television in 2019 in episodes of Wansapanataym and Ipaglaban Mo, admitted she is happy and content with her life.

Sofia also shared a video of her daughter’s baptism which was held last February in Sanctuario de San Antonio in Makati City. Last June 25, the Star Magic talent shared video clips on her Instagram Stories of herself before giving birth at the hospital.