Sofia Coppola Writing And Directing Priscilla Presley Biopic

Sofia Coppola is reportedly setting her sights on Priscilla Presley for her next filmmaking venture. As Variety reports, the film will be based upon Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis And Me, which detailed her marriage with Elvis Presley.

Written and directed by Coppola, the film, which has been simply titled Priscilla, will feature Mare Of Easttown actress Cailee Spaeny in the title role with Australian actor Jacob Elordi slated to take on the role of Elvis. Filming is reportedly set to begin in the coming months in Toronto.

The story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was previous captured in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis:

[embedded content]

The forthcoming biopic follows on from the widespread success of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic which was released earlier this year. Featuring Austin Butler as the titular singer, Australian actress Olivia DeJonge took on the role of wife Priscilla, who took to Facebook to heap praise upon the casting and storytelling involved in the feature.

Notably, Coppola’s feature will in fact be the second time that Elvis And Me has been adapted, with the memoir having been previously made into a television movie in 1988. Upon its release, the movie – which featured Dale Midkiff as Elvis and Susan Walters as Priscilla – brought in more than 30 million viewers.

