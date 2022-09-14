Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Has Died, Age 47

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has sadly died at the age of just 47.

The Swedish melodic deathcore heroes broke the heartbreaking news of their longtime axeman’s untimely passing on social media, blaming “alcohol and mental illness” for the tragedy.

“Forever grateful for the time we spent with you”

“We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” their statement reads. “He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork’s musical journey forward.

It continues: “Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side.”

“We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David’s family and friends in these tragic times.”

Andersson played with Soilwork between 2012 and 2022, with his most recent effort being the band’s latest album, Övergivenheten.

He was scheduled to tour Australia with Soilwork this November to celebrate the new LP.

Obviously the news of his passing is still very fresh, but we’ll bring you any further updates about the status of the tour as soon as we know what’s up.

If you need help or information about mental health, you can contact Lifeline any time on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

