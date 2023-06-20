Solange Locked In To Headline Volume, a new Festival at the Art Gallery of NSW

Solange will make her return to Australia later this year to headline Volume, a new festival presented by the Art Gallery of NSW. The singer will be joined on the lineup by artists such as Sampa The Great, Mount Eerie, Twin Peaks composer Dean Hurley, Lonnie Holley, and more.

Volume will run from Friday, 22nd September to Sunday, 8th October, with the gigs taking place in a variety of different spaces in the Gallery. The Gallery’s new Sydney Modern space was opened to the public in December last year after years of work. See the full lineup below.

Solange: ‘Cranes In The Sky’

“While the visual arts have traditionally been the Art Gallery’s focus, our expansion, through the Sydney Modern Project, has created an exceptional opportunity for us to extend our programming as part of our new curatorial narrative to include more cutting-edge live music, film, and performance. Volume is the manifestation of this vision,” Art Gallery of New South Wales director Michael Brand said in a statement.

“Featuring some of the most compelling artists of our time, Volume sets a new standard for music curation in public art museums and is the most exciting performative live music and art festival to be staged in Sydney.”

Alongside the music lineup, there’ll be plenty of other performance art pieces and film screenings taking place during the festival. You can read more about it on the website.

Solange is no stranger to our shores, having performed as part of VIVID Live in 2018, and also again in 2020. You can read Music Feeds’ review of the singer’s most recent Sydney show here.

Volume Festival

Solange

Sampa The Great

Mount Eerie

Sonya Holowell

R. Rebeiro

Toni Muñoz

Datu Arellano

KMRU

Lonnie Holley

crys cole

TENGGER

Maissa Alameddine

Sumn Conduit

Loraine James

Jeff Parker

Kim Moyes

Joe Rainey

Mourning (a) BLKstar

Lea Bertucci

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Hamed Sadeghi

Megan Alice Clune

Oren Ambarchi

salllvage

FUJI|||||||||||TA

Naretha Williams

Dean Hurley

Dates & Venue

Friday, 22nd September to Sunday, 8th October – Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney

Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday, 18th July via Volume. General tickets will be released on Wednesday, 19th July.

