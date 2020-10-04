Trending Now

Soldier dies in Quezon hit-and-run incident

STOCK IMAGE

LUCENA CITY – A Philippine Army soldier died in a hit-and-run incident along the Maharlika Highway in Tiaong, Quezon late Saturday.

The Tiaong police said Army Corporal Arnel Ricamara, 41, was on his motorcycle which was rammed by another vehicle along the highway in Barangay Lusacan at around 11 p.m.

Ricamara sustained critical injuries and expired while being brought to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident sped off.

Further investigation is ongoing.

